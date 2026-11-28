Delhi's air quality continued to remain bad on Saturday, with the national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 252 in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reading, recorded at 9 am on November 28, was higher than the AQI of 226 on Friday. The city's AQI had stood at 224 on November 26 and 220 on November 25, indicating a gradual deterioration in air quality over the past three days.

Several monitoring stations across the national capital recorded AQI levels in the 'very poor' category, with CRRI Mathura Road reporting the highest reading of 333.