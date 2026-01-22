Home / India News / Delhi AQI stays 'very poor', but rain forecast gives hope of some relief

Delhi AQI stays 'very poor', but rain forecast gives hope of some relief

Overall AQI in Delhi on Thursday morning was 312, with several pollution hotspots; IMD has forecast rain this week which could wash away pollutants and provide temporary relief to residents

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate to dense fog in several parts of Delhi, with the temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius at 8 am (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
Delhi continued to struggle with ‘very poor’ air quality on Thursday morning, even as pollution levels showed a slight improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 312 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Although this marks a marginal improvement from Wednesday’s 341, the national capital remains in the ‘very poor’ category, raising serious health concerns for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses.
Several parts of the national capital recorded high pollution levels. As per CPCB, Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 382, Ashok Vihar was at 333, and Wazirpur 336. 
 
Other hotspots included:
  • Punjabi Bagh – 338
  • RK Puram – 359
  • Bawana – 323
  • ITO – 331
  • Chandni Chowk – 361 
  • Dwarka Sector 8 – 342
AQI is classified as ‘good’ (0–50), ‘satisfactory’ (51–100), ‘moderate’ (101–200), ‘poor’ (201–300), ‘very poor’ (301–400), and ‘severe’ (401–500).
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate to dense fog in several parts of Delhi, with the temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius at 8 am. Rain is forecast in the city on January 22 and 23, which could bring temporary relief by lowering pollution levels.
 
To discourage private vehicle use during extreme pollution, the Delhi government announced that parking charges at authorised sites will double when GRAP Stage III (AQI 401–450) and Stage IV (AQI above 450) are invoked. Parking spaces managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are exempt from this rule.
 
With 8.24 million registered vehicles and 677 parking facilities supporting around 1,06,037 vehicles (excluding 91 DMRC areas), authorities continue to urge the public to shift to public transport. The move aligns with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives to reduce reliance on private vehicles and curb air pollution in the city.
 
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

