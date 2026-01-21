SC rules steel import curbs apply only from gazette date, grants MIP relief

Although the Delhi High Court had acknowledged that the notification legally operated from February 11, 2016, it nevertheless held that the website upload constituted sufficient notice to bind importers who had not opened letters of credit before February 5, 2016. The Supreme Court rejected this reasoning.

“Law, to bind, must first exist. And to exist, it must be made known in the manner ordained by the legislature,” the Bench said, stressing that delegated legislation acquires enforceability only upon publication in the Official Gazette, as expressly required under Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992.