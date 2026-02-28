Delhi AQI turns 'poor' again after brief respite while mercury keeps rising

Air quality in Delhi deteriorated again, slipping into the ‘poor’ category after a brief spell of improvement earlier this week. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 242, in the poor range, with several monitoring stations reporting significantly higher readings.

Among the worst-affected areas was Rohini, where the AQI climbed to 372, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Other pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar, a locality that frequently records elevated particulate levels due to heavy traffic and transboundary pollution. In the neighbouring NCR city of Gurugram, air quality also remained in the poor bracket, continuing a trend of high pollution days through February.