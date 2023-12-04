Home / India News / Delhi AQI 'very poor' at 307 on Monday, temperature above season's average

Delhi AQI 'very poor' at 307 on Monday, temperature above season's average

Delhi air pollution today: The air in the national capital continues to be unhealthy even though it is better than the 'severe' quality last month

Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday continued to be in the "very poor" category, amid a high minimum temperature in the national capital. According to the official data, Delhi's AQI today was 307. On Sunday evening, it was 314.

An AQI in the range of 300-400 is considered to be "very poor". If it goes above 400, it will be considered "severe".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This comes at a time when the minimum temperature in the national capital has been high compared to the season's average. On Monday morning, it settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the authorities to "disclose a comprehensive prevention plan to ensure that the air quality in Delhi is maintained at an acceptable level".

Along with the plan on air quality management for the entire National Capital Region (NCR), the tribunal has also sought a "comprehensive study" on the contributory factors causing air pollution.

Earlier, it had directed the authorities, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and Adjoining Areas, to take "stringent measures" for improving the Delhi AQI.

Is Delhi pollution decreasing?

Delhi's AQI has been "very poor" for the past several days now. It is better than the "severe" AQI Delhi was witnessing around November 24, however, it is still in the unhealthy category. 

After the pollution in the region improved to "very poor" at the end of November, the Delhi government lifted the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has, however, cautioned that Grap-3 has been lifted but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

Also Read

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Hazy Friday morning in Delhi, AQI dips to 'severe' in various parts of city

Delhi AQI improves marginally to 413; haze persists, health concerns rise

Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category, Gopal Rai urges Centre to convene meeting

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 323

I hope with collective efforts, we will enhance dignity of the House: Birla

Trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, condition of crew is not known

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Sharp rise in cyber crime cases in states, metros; IPC registration dips

Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss death penalty to ex- navy staff

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi PollutionAir qualityair pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story