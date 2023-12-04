Home / India News / Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss death penalty to ex- navy staff

Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss death penalty to ex- navy staff

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global, a Doha-based private defence services provider. MP Manish Tewari has filed the plea in LS during Parl winter session

Congress MP Manish Tewari
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the death sentence handed to the eight former Indian Navy personnel by a court in Qatar.

The eight former naval personnel were sentenced to death by the Court of First Instance of Qatar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Court of First Instance of Qatar recently passed a verdict of death penalty for eight former naval officers who were detained in Doha, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global, a Doha-based private defence services provider. They were arrested in August 2022 for alleged espionage.

India called the ruling 'deeply shocking' and deployed all diplomatic channels to engage with Qatar on this case.

"The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global, a Doha-based private defence services provider. They were arrested in August 2022 for alleged espionage," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In November, the Qatari court had accepted the appeal document on the sentencing of eight former Indian naval personnel to death. An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty awarded to the eight Indian ex-Navy personnel in Qatar. India had been given a round of consular access to the detainees on November 7. The Qatar court judgment remains confidential, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the family members of the eight naval personnel, assuring them of full government support.

New Delhi had been granted consular access to the eight Indians and had been working to secure their release. The Indian nationals had their first trial in late March.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Winter session: CPI moves notices seeking discussion on 'Himalayan ecology'

In touch with state govt: PM Modi cautions as 'Cyclone Michaung' approaches

Nobody can stop PM Modi, BJP from scoring hat-trick in 2024: Jairam Thakur

Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF rescues 15 people from waterlogged areas of Tambaram

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressQatardeath penaltyManish Tewarinavy

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story