Delhi Elections 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Cong- Who promised what? A comparison

As the capital city is gearing up for the Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, the race to offer “freebies” to introducing women-centric schemes by political parties is in full swing. Both the party in power, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its major rival the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced numerous freebies on the same lines to gain traction among voters. Also, struggling to find its lost place, Congress too joined the fray of freebies with a lot of new announcements. Here is a quick comparison of which party promised what ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP’s manifesto and its promises

In response to the BJP’s pro-women initiatives, including Rs 2,500 monthly aid under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana,’ AAP is targeting its rival's promise of Rs 2,100 with its welfare-focused offerings.

In December, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' which ensures free treatment for elderly citizens over 60 years of age at both government and private hospitals.

Kejriwal also recently announced that if AAP returns to power, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be given funding to hire private security guards for their localities.

Ahead of the assembly elections, AAP unveiled five key guarantees for auto drivers, including Rs 1 lakh for their daughters' marriages and life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh.

In the latest election promise, Kejriwal assured that tenants in Delhi will also be included in the free electricity and water scheme, extending the benefit to a wider section of the population.

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s manifesto and its promises

The BJP on Friday unveiled the first part of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections on February 5. The manifesto places a strong emphasis on women's welfare, promising Rs 2,500 in monthly aid under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’.

Additionally, the party announced Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman under the “Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana.”

BJP President JP Nadda presented the ‘Sankalp Patra’ at a press conference in Delhi, stating that the manifesto is a direct attempt by the BJP to counter AAP's welfare-driven governance model. Nadda emphasised that the manifesto lays the groundwork for a "developed Delhi."

Nadda assured if the BJP is voted to power, all current public welfare schemes will be continued, with efforts to eliminate corruption for greater effectiveness.

BJP promised Rs 500 LPG cylinders for the economically weaker sections, with an additional free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

In a bid to support senior citizens, the BJP proposed an increase in the pension for individuals aged 60 to 70 from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, while pensions for those aged 70 and above, including widows, divyangs, and the destitute, would rise from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress manifesto and its promises

For the upcoming Delhi elections, the Congress party has promised five main things. These include:

300 free units of electricity for all the people of Delhi.

Subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each.

Free ration kits every month for every family with rice, sugar, cooking oil, grains, and tea in it.

Congress also announced a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women through the “Pyari Didi Yojna.”

The party promised to provide health insurance of Rs 25 lakh for all Delhi residents.

For the educated but unemployed youth, the Congress promised to provide Rs 8,500 monthly stipend and also vowed to place them in local industries for job.

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi is scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8. The contest will be a triangular battle, with the BJP and Congress aiming to prevent the AAP from securing a third consecutive term in power.