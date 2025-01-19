'Ambulance Man' Shunty promises to introduce 'pink ambulances' for women

AAP candidate Jitender Singh Shunty says he wants to make Shahdara constituency a better place for women residents as he outlines his plans for introducing 'pink ambulances', hostels for working women and creches for their children if elected from the seat in the Delhi assembly polls.

A formal Quick Response Team (QRT) for women's safety and the establishment of a disaster management team to address emergencies in the narrow lanes of the locality are among his other key proposals.

Known for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic, which earned him the title of "Ambulance Man," Shunty told PTI that his priorities include serving the people of Shahdara and addressing the needs of women.

"If elected, I will honour my commitment to social welfare," Shunty said, adding his initiatives would focus on supporting working women, single mothers, and female professionals who have come from outside to work in Delhi.

"There are many female residents in this area who need safe and affordable accommodation, as many are coming from outside," he said, adding, "creches for their children are also essential. Single mothers, especially, face challenges as they have to go to work and leave their young children alone." "Being known as 'Ambulance Man,' I also want to introduce 'pink ambulances' - ambulances dedicated solely to women, where the driver will also be a female. This will make women feel more comfortable, as the ambulances will cater specifically to them," he said.

Shunty, who is pitted against Sanjay Goyal from the BJP and Jagat Singh from the Congress, said, "With the help of the Delhi Police, I also want to establish a quick response team (QRT) to tackle harassment, domestic violence, and other issues faced by women both inside and outside their homes." The AAP leader emphasised the need for setting up a disaster management team to address emergencies in the area's congested lanes.

"This is an old issue. Many tragedies have occurred in the narrow lanes of Shahdara. The lanes are so congested that even ambulances and fire trucks cannot pass through. I want to establish a disaster management team that can respond effectively to such situations," he said.

Asked about his rivals, he criticised the BJP's lack of vision and leadership. "They have nothing to show for their work. Even during Covid , they never did anything for Delhi, and they never will".

"In contrast, Arvind Kejriwal provides free bus rides for women, free electricity, and real solutions for Delhi's problems," he added.

On his campaigning for election, Shunty said, "I'm personally connecting with voters through door-to-door visits and public walks. I am personally meeting people and will not leave a single home. I will go to each home and give them the respect they deserve." Shahadara constituency has 103,325 male voters, 97,072 women voters, and seven transgender individuals.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.