Swati Maliwal slams AAP govt over lack of infrastructure, basic amenities

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the AAP-led ruling government in the national capital over the infrastructure and basic amenities in Delhi, saying that they don't need to make Delhi like "Africa's Sudan."

Maliwal said - 'Delhi ko Delhi rehne do, zaada Africa ka Sudan banane ki jarurat nahi hai' (let Delhi be Delhi, don't make it like Africa's Sudan).

Sharpening her attack, Maliwal said that the national capital has never been in a worse condition, adding that roads are broken, sewers are overflowing, there are heaps of garbage everywhere, and people are getting contaminated water in their homes in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal said, "... Dehli has never been in a worse condition. Roads are broken, sewers are overflowing, there are heaps of garbage everywhere, and people are getting contaminated water in their homes... Colonies in Dwarka and slums in Bhalswa are getting dirty tap water... The water is so contaminated that one may fall sick even if they touch the water... Water is free but people have to spend money every day to buy clean water from outside while the 'Sheesh Mahal' has a water supply system worth crores but when it comes to people, you supply contaminated and poisonous water to them. I say to them 'Delhi ko Delhi rehne do, zaada Africa ka Sudan banane ki jarurat nahi hai' (let Delhi be Delhi, don't make it like Africa's Sudan)."

She further invited Arvind Kejriwal to visit slums with her instead of "going to the places where he has supporters."

"I invite Arvind Kejriwal to come to the slums with me instead of only going to the places where he has supporters. Roaming only in protected areas is not known as working for the people. Leave your air-conditioned room and 'Sheesh Mahal' then work for the people...." Maliwal stated.

The poll battle in Delhi has been intensified. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.