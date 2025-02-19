Delhi CM announcement LIVE news updates: Who will be BJP's Delhi CM pick?

Delhi CM Announcement LIVE updates: Days after storming to power in the : Days after storming to power in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 , the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to announce the next chief minister of Delhi. The BJP Legislative Party meeting is scheduled to take place on February 19. The new Chief Minister will likely take oath on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan. Preparations for the ceremony are in full swing at the Ramlila Ground, party leaders said. The Aam Aadmi Party has hit out at the BJP for taking "10 days to decide on a chief minister and cabinet".

The BJP did not reveal its CM candidate before the polls, keeping the suspense alive. With many names in contention, analysts are of the opinion that the party leadership may spring a surprise, as it has done in other states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where lesser-known leaders were chosen for the top post.

The BJP unseated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a decisive victory. The BJP bagged 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while AAP, which had dominated the 2015 and 2020 polls, was reduced to 22 seats. Previously, the saffron party had bagged tallies of three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020. The Congress, for the third consecutive election, failed to win any seats.

"A grand swearing-in event is being planned to commemorate this major victory," a senior BJP leader told PTI. On February 12, the Delhi BJP began reviewing the election results at its city unit office, with members of various poll committees analysing the party’s performance.