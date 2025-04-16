Home / India News / Delhi CM approves Rs 4,000 cr projects, unveils 100-year development plan

Delhi CM approves Rs 4,000 cr projects, unveils 100-year development plan

The chief minister also announced that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had approved projects worth Rs 3,000 crore as part of the broader infrastructure push

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and the business community. | Credit: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced the approval of a Rs 4,000-crore development project for the national capital, outlining her long-term vision for a 100-year development model.

Gupta made the announcement during an event celebrating 120 years of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Speaking at the event, she emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and the business community.

"I hope that the people of PHDCCI will work together with the Delhi government, which will lead to revenue generation in Delhi and create more employment opportunities," she said.

Highlighting key focus areas, she said, "We have to work in every sector -- be it cleaning the Yamuna, improving education, health, tourism or transportation. We aim to transform the old image of Delhi and build the city from scratch."  The chief minister also announced that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had approved projects worth Rs 3,000 crore as part of the broader infrastructure push.

Gupta, who comes from a business family, acknowledged the challenges faced by industrialists and entrepreneurs due to administrative hurdles, policy gaps and poor infrastructure.

"Business investments depend on these three factors. If they are in place, industries come. If not, they leave. We must provide all these facilities in the national capital," she added.

Reiterating her commitment to long-term planning, Gupta said her government is working on a 100-year development model to make Delhi future-ready and a hub for sustainable growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiinfrastructureDelhi Jal Board

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

