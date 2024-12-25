Delhi CM Atishi vows strict action for 'fraudulent' notices on govt schemes

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday criticised two senior bureaucrats for allegedly issuing public notices that maligned two welfare schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She said strict administrative action would be taken against the officials involved.

Atishi’s comments came in response to two of the government’s schemes — The Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides Rs 2,100 to non-taxpayers, and the free healthcare Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens — being described as ‘corrupt’ in print notices published in newspapers by two of Delhi government departments.

Defending the schemes, East Delhi MP Atishi quoted the cabinet approval. At the Centre of the controversy is a joint director from Department of Women and Child Development and a special secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

At a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Atishi denied the allegations made in the notices, accusing the BJP of arm-twisting officers. “The BJP is panicking because of the positive public response to our initiatives. These false notices are a result of that fear,” she said.

Atishi further announced that the case would be investigated by Delhi Police. She emphasised the fact that these misleading public notices are a direct attack on AAP’s governance.

Kejriwal: BJP lacks vision ahead of elections

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal echoed Atishi’s sentiments, alleging that the BJP is resorting to sabotage due to its lack of leadership and agenda for the upcoming elections. “The BJP has failed to achieve anything significant in Delhi over the last decade. They don’t have a CM candidate, nor do they have any concrete plans to present to the public,” he said.

Kejriwal appreciated the door-to-door campaigns of AAP, stating that schemes like Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana have been highly supported. He claimed that BJP leaders are now framing false cases against AAP leaders, including Atishi, to stop their campaign.

Public notices spark bureaucratic row

The row began with two Delhi government departments issuing public notices warning the residents against certain claims by political parties relating to the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, terming the former as ‘non-existent’ and asking the people not to believe in them.

This dispute has reignited tensions between Delhi’s bureaucracy and its elected government, a relationship further strained after the GNCTD Act amendment placed bureaucratic services under the control of the Lieutenant Governor.

Kejriwal alleges BJP misuse of agencies

Kejriwal also accused BJP-led central agencies of planning to implicate AAP leaders in false cases. He claimed the BJP is conspiring to disrupt the free public transport scheme for women and accused former BJP MP Parvesh Sharma of distributing cash to voters.

AAP confident in public support

Atishi said she didn’t care about the new case: “The BJP can fabricate as many cases as they like, but the people of Delhi are watching and will respond at the polls.” The dispute continues to escalate in these elections, where AAP seems to be locked in battle with BJP to win public confidence.