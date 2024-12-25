Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire near Parliament in Delhi

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire near the Parliament building in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a report by news agency PTI. He was promptly rushed to RML hospital to receive

(Screengrab: PTI Video)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
A man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire near the Parliament building in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
He was promptly rushed to RML hospital to receive medical attention.
Delhi police, in a statement, said that the individual may be Jitendra from Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat. However, the exact identity has yet to be confirmed.
 
The incident occurred at the Rail Bhavan roundabout. The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is currently underway. 
 
"The local police, railway police, and some civilians quickly managed to extinguish the flames, and the man was sent to the hospital. Preliminary findings suggest the incident may be linked to personal enmity in Bagpat. Further investigations are ongoing," the police statement said.
 
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

