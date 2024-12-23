Delhi polls: Kejriwal aids women, elderly in welfare schemes registration

Ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday helped women and the elderly to register for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' respectively.

The former chief minister had on Sunday said the beneficiaries didn't have to go anywhere. "Our volunteers will come to your homes and complete the registration process." In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal, the Delhi government had announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women.

However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returned to power for a third consecutive term after the assembly elections, due in February.

He had also announced a scheme to provide free treatment to people aged 60 and above.

The AAP supremo helped the women and the elderly generate one-time passwords (OTPs) required to register and then handed over their 'Kejriwal Kavach' registration cards.

Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, he visited Kidwai Nagar in the morning to help the women register for the honorarium scheme.

In the evening, Kejriwal helped the elderly register for the 'Sanjeevani Yojana' in Jangpura, where he was accompanied by Atishi and Manish Sisodia, the AAP's Jangpura candidate.

"We started by registering some elderly for the 'Sanjeevani Yojana'. I am happy that within some hours, 2.5 lakh women registered for the 'Mahila Samman Yojana'," Kejriwal said.

There are around 20-25 lakh elderly people in the national capital, he added.