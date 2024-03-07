Delhi CM Kejriwal calls 'emergency' meeting of Cabinet over power subsidy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an "emergency" meeting of his Cabinet at his residence here on Thursday to discuss the issue of power subsidy, officials said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Cabinet may take a "major decision" on power subsidy for the next year, they said.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm, they said.

The Kejriwal government is providing free electricity to consumers with a monthly consumption of 200 units. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given to those who use 201-400 units per month.