Home / India News / Air India deboards female passenger at IGI after argument with crew members

Air India deboards female passenger at IGI after argument with crew members

An Air India spokesperson said a passenger travelling in business class was off-boarded on the advice of the captain following some argument with members of the crew

Air India
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A female business class passenger on an Air India flight to London was deboarded at the Delhi airport following an argument with cabin crew members this week.

The incident happened on flight AI 161 on March 5 and the passenger involved was a senior corporate executive, according to sources in the know.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said a passenger travelling in business class was off boarded on the advice of the captain following some argument with members of the crew before the scheduled pushback.

"Following the off boarding, flight AI 161 departed after a delay of about an hour. The passenger who was off boarded was travelling for some compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight following a written assurance," the spokesperson said.

Further details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

As many as 894 passengers were denied boarding by Air India in January and around Rs 98 lakh was spent by the airline on facilitation/ compensation, as per information from aviation regulator DGCA.

Also Read

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

Delhi Airport chaos continues as dense fog delays 30 flights, cancels 17

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Karnataka faces acute water crisis due to poor rainfall, B'luru worst hit

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking palliative care in health programme

Delhi University allocates 67 crore to set up WiFi networks on campuses

Expecting wife to do household chores does not amount to cruelty: Delhi HC

Union min Shekhawat ensures inquiry into Rajasthan fake recruitment scam

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaAir IndiaTata groupIndira Gandhi International AirportDelhi airportAviation industry

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story