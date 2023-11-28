Delhi court seeks ED's reply on Sanjay Singh's bail plea by Dec 6

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file by December 6 its reply to an application by AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the central probe agency on the application, which claimed that no purpose will be served by keeping Singh in further custody.

The judge also directed the ED to provide a copy of the reply to the accused.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.



Singh's Bail Plea Listed for Nov 28





The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi will hear the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged liquor irregularities case on November 28.