Delhi Court to pronounce order on Sisodia's bail in ED case on April 28

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday deferred the order on the bail plea of Delhi's Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in connection with the alleged excise scam.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Wednesday deferred the pronouncement for April 28, 2023 on the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in money laundering being investigated by the ED.

Earlier, appearing for Manish Sisodia, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan submitted, "It is not the job of the ED to tell what happened in the GoM and the cabinet, the job of the ED should be to tell that if any crime was committed, who benefited from it".

Manish Sisodia's lawyer said that Sisodia cannot be kept in custody only on the basis of speculations. Manish Sisodia's lawyer submitted that no money laundering case is made out against him.Enforcement Directorate had opposed the bail plea and said "an Illegal ecosystem was created in view to give illegal benefits to liquor cartels to get kickbacks".

Appearing for ED, Zohaib Hossain submitted before the Court that all the elements of conspiracy are present here in the matter. Conspiracy are hatched in secrecy, policy made in public domain, submitted ED lawyer and also said every process of activity dealing with proceeds of crime is money laundering.

ED lawyer further alleged that Sisodia played a key role in modifying and implementing the modified policy. We have proofs that the policy was modified without any deliberation and discussion. And we also have sufficient statements of various concerned persons to show that the profit margin was increased from 6 per cent to 12 per cent was meant as kickbacks.

In the matter, the expert committee suggested that individuals will apply and they will get two retail vends. This was to avoid cartelisation. This was supposed to happen through the lottery system but Manish Sisodia preferred the limited entity model.

ED further said that, "If the policy was genuine, why were emails planted by Manish Sisodia in favour of the policy. Emails were planted through Minority Commission Chairman. Sisodia got emails planted on the mails address of excise depth which was the dame address where the public comments were sought obverse the policy. Fabricated emails to show public approval for a policy. This is a sham approval".

On wife's health, ED submitted that other people and family were taking care of his wife since long. While he was holding 18 portfolios and was holding public meetings, there were other people attending to his wife. Humanitarian ground can't be used here, says ED counselEarlier, appearing for Manish Sisodia, Advocate Vivek Jain argued that no PMLA case has made against him. Section 45 of PMLA would come against me only if an offence under Section 3 is made out."ED reply opposing my bail doesn't even show I have conceal any proceeds of crime or acquired any proceeds of crime, or I projected proceeds of crime. Not a single rupee has come in my account or my family account. They have raided my home, they have checked by bank accounts. They even have gone to my native place," Advocate Vivek Jain argued.

Manish Sisodia was physically produced before the Court on Tuesday during the arguements of his bail plea.

The Rouse Avenue Court was hearing a bail plea of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case pertains to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).