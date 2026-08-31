Delhi draft electoral roll excludes 4.77 mn names, claims open till Sep 30

Delhi's draft electoral roll was published Monday, with 4.77 million electors out of 14.5 million of the city's voters excluded.

Delhi chief electoral officer said those excluded can file their claims till September 30 through Form 6 and supporting documents. The final roll is due November 4.

Claims and objections will be examined, and the notice and disposal process will be on till October 29, according to the revised Election Commission schedule.

The draft roll contains around 9.75 million electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised under the Special Intensive Revision through a house-to-house exercise, which began on June 30 and ended on August 17.