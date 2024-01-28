Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia moves to court seeking regular bail

Delhi's Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has moved to court seeking regular bail in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

He has also sought custody parole for two days to meet his wife every week.

Special Judge M. K Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the application for February 2, 2024.

While issuing notice, the court noted that the first application is for seeking his regular bail (second bail application), and the second is for seeking custody parole to meet his ailing wife for two days on a weekly basis.

Similar applications have also been filed in CBI cases.

Advocate Mohd. Irshad and Rajat Jain appeared for Manish Sisodia. Sisodia was arrested and charge-sheeted in Delhi Excise policy cases of ED and CBI.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in custody in connection with his alleged role in the Delhi Liquor scam. The Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail petition of Sisodia on October 30. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court on May 30 last year.

He was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife on Diwali on November 10, 2023.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9. The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around Rs 622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the accused Manish Sisodia.