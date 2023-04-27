Home / India News / Delhi excise scam: Court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday

Delhi excise scam: Court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday

A court here is likely to deliver on Friday its order on the bail application of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam

New Delhi
Delhi excise scam: Court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here is likely to deliver on Friday its order on the bail application of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal had reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer required for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The federal agency had also said it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in a corruption case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he was "prima facie the architect" in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed that the release of Sisodia, at the moment, will "adversely affect the ongoing investigation".

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

Also Read

Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Delhi court to declare order on CBI plea for Sisodia's custody later today

Delhi Court reserves order on ED's plea for 10-day custody of Sisodia

Liquor policy case: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea today

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Excise scam: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

Rural slowdown bottoming out, gradual recovery in volume expected: HUL

Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhi court

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story