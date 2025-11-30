Delhi experiences coldest November day on Sunday: Meteorological dept

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi experienced its coldest November day so far this season on Sunday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 24.3 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, the Meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature settled at its lowest of the season at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while the second-lowest was 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

In comparison, last year the lowest maximum for November was 23.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on the 18th, the Met data read.

Meanwhile, this November was Delhi's coldest in five years, as nights slipped to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in three years, and the monthly average minimum settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius.