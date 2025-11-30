Keep Himalayan valleys on your winter holiday itinerary: PM Modi

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has immense potential to become a major destination for winter tourism and lauded the steps taken by the Uttarakhand government in this regard.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi said that while fewer than 2,000 tourists visited Adi Kailash until three years ago, this number has now increased to over 30,000.

The prime minister said that several countries have built successful tourism models around winter sports and activities such as skiing, snowboarding, trekking and ice climbing.

India, with its diverse landscapes and mountain regions, is well-positioned to develop similar opportunities, he said.

The prime minister urged citizens to consider the Himalayas when planning vacations, as the region offers memorable experiences during the winter season. "During these winter days, the Himalayan valleys become a part of an experience that lasts a lifetime. If you are planning a trip this winter, be sure to keep the Himalayan valleys in mind," he said. Modi said these days, winter tourism in Uttarakhand is attracting a lot of people. Destinations like Auli, Munsyari, Chopta, and Deyara are gaining popularity during the winter season. He said a few weeks ago, Uttarakhand's first High Altitude Ultra Run Marathon was held at Adi Kailash, at an altitude of over 14,500 feet in Pithoragarh district, which saw participation of more than 750 athletes from 18 states across the country.

"The 60-kilometre-long Adi Kailash Parikrama Run began at 5 am in the biting cold. Despite the cold conditions, the enthusiasm of the people was palpable. While fewer than 2,000 tourists visited Adi Kailash until three years ago, this number has now increased to over 30,000," he said. The prime minister mentioned that Uttarakhand will also host the Winter Games in the coming weeks, with preparations for snow-based sports such as skiing and snowboarding already underway. Additionally, he highlighted that improvements in connectivity, infrastructure and the introduction of a new homestay policy have supported the growth of winter tourism in the state.