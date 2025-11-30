Urgent need to transform public perception of police: PM Modi at DGPs' meet

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon police chiefs of the country to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands and make effective use of artificial intelligence and NATGRID database to generate actionable intelligence.

In his address at the 60th edition of conference of DGPs and IGPs here, Modi said there was urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness.

He said there is a need to establish mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits and ensuring the holistic development of areas freed from Naxals.

"Prime Minister directed State and UT Police and the wider administration to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands, make effective use of databases integrated under NATGRID, and link these systems through Artificial Intelligence to generate actionable intelligence," a government statement said.