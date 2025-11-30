Home / India News / Urgent need to transform public perception of police: PM Modi at DGPs' meet

Urgent need to transform public perception of police: PM Modi at DGPs' meet

He said there is a need to establish mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits and ensuring the holistic development of areas freed from Naxals

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon police chiefs of the country to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands and make effective use of artificial intelligence and NATGRID database to generate actionable intelligence.

In his address at the 60th edition of conference of DGPs and IGPs here, Modi said there was urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness.

He said there is a need to establish mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits and ensuring the holistic development of areas freed from Naxals.

"Prime Minister directed State and UT Police and the wider administration to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands, make effective use of databases integrated under NATGRID, and link these systems through Artificial Intelligence to generate actionable intelligence," a government statement said.

The prime minister asked the police chiefs for expanded use of technology, Artificial Intelligence and NATGRID integration and stressed for innovation in island security, coastal policing and forensic-based investigation.

The three-day closed-door, off-camera huddle of police chiefs from across the country at IIM, Raipur, also saw attendance of Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Heads of Central Police Organisations, including Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Kumar Deka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiDGP's annual conferencepolicing in India

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

