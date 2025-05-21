Delhi 'feels like' temperature soars past 50°C, evening rain eases humidity

The national capital Delhi wilted under severe heat on Wednesday, with the heat index or the so-called “feels like” temperature reaching 50.2 degrees Celsius, driven by high temperatures coupled with humidity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature reached 40.7°C, slightly above normal by 0.5 degrees. Humidity levels during the day fluctuated between 34 and 64 per cent, adding to the discomfort.

The heat index, often referred to as the apparent temperature, reflects how hot it actually feels when humidity is combined with the air temperature. "It is calculated using a formula that takes both air temperature and relative humidity into account," the IMD says.

At 30.2°C, Delhi also recorded its highest minimum temperature of this summer so far, which is 3.5 degrees higher than the seasonal average.

Also Read

Late Wednesday evening, however, in keeping with an IMD prediction, the city was lashed by a hailstorm with lighting and heavy rain, bringing a sudden change in weather after the hot and humid day. According to the weather department, winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph were reported across Delhi and nearby areas.

For Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 40°C and 29°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality continued to remain poor. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 213 at 4 p.m., placing it in the 'poor' category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI score between:

0-50 is considered 'good',

51-100 'satisfactory',

101-200 'moderate',

201-300 'poor',

301-400 'very poor',

and 401-500 falls under the 'severe' category.