Home / India News / Travel bodies join hands to revive Kashmir tourism post-terror attack

Travel bodies join hands to revive Kashmir tourism post-terror attack

Tourism associations express solidarity with Jammu and Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack; hoteliers offer discounts as confidence-building begins

A tourist on the banks of Dal Lake as she waits for transport to leave for Srinagar airport, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: Reuters
Premium
Prakash also noted that hoteliers in the state are going out of their way to offer discounts to attract customers back. | Photo: Reuters
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Major associations in the travel and hospitality sector have joined hands in an effort to revive the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack in April.
 
This comes after the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) recently launched a ‘Chalo Kashmir’ campaign to encourage travel to the region.
 
“All the major associations have expressed solidarity with Kashmir and the entire tourism industry of the state, and the effect of this (the terror attack) will take some time to wear off,” Ajay Prakash, vice-chairman, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), told Business Standard. 
 
Speaking on the revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, he added, “I believe the Amarnath Yatra (about to start from July 3) will play a huge role in bringing tourists back to the state. It was a very horrific incident, and nothing will happen immediately in terms of a pick-up in travel to Kashmir.”
 
He further said the current focus of associations in the industry is to rebuild public confidence in travelling to Kashmir. He anticipates a gradual rise in tourism to the state.
 
K B Kachru, president, Hotel Association of India, and chairman – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said the recent and very unfortunate incident at Pahalgam has undoubtedly and naturally impacted tourism. However, normalcy is expected to return soon, and given its resilient nature, tourism will bounce back shortly. 
 
“Jammu and Kashmir is known for its rich cultural heritage. Popular for being the Paradise on Earth, it has held a special appeal for domestic and international travellers, as well as for conferences and movie crews. Our member hotels across the region are committed to guest safety and will work with all stakeholders—government and private—to restore trust in the destination, as the situation evolves. The region is the crown of tourism in India, and we will continue to support these endeavours,” Kachru added.
 
Prakash also noted that hoteliers in the state are going out of their way to offer discounts to attract customers back.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MCD launches tax amnesty scheme SUNIYO for FY26, waives old dues, penalties

42% WhatsApp users got job scam messages asking for payment, finds survey

Premium

Mission LiFE may be merged into national action plan on climate change

India lost 18,200 hectares of primary forest in 2024: Global data

Who was Basavaraju, the Maoist chief killed in Chhattisgarh encounter?

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian tourismOnline travel agencies

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story