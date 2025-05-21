Major associations in the travel and hospitality sector have joined hands in an effort to revive the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack in April.
This comes after the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) recently launched a ‘Chalo Kashmir’ campaign to encourage travel to the region.
“All the major associations have expressed solidarity with Kashmir and the entire tourism industry of the state, and the effect of this (the terror attack) will take some time to wear off,” Ajay Prakash, vice-chairman, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), told Business Standard.
Speaking on the revival of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, he added, “I believe the Amarnath Yatra (about to start from July 3) will play a huge role in bringing tourists back to the state. It was a very horrific incident, and nothing will happen immediately in terms of a pick-up in travel to Kashmir.”
He further said the current focus of associations in the industry is to rebuild public confidence in travelling to Kashmir. He anticipates a gradual rise in tourism to the state.
K B Kachru, president, Hotel Association of India, and chairman – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said the recent and very unfortunate incident at Pahalgam has undoubtedly and naturally impacted tourism. However, normalcy is expected to return soon, and given its resilient nature, tourism will bounce back shortly.
“Jammu and Kashmir is known for its rich cultural heritage. Popular for being the Paradise on Earth, it has held a special appeal for domestic and international travellers, as well as for conferences and movie crews. Our member hotels across the region are committed to guest safety and will work with all stakeholders—government and private—to restore trust in the destination, as the situation evolves. The region is the crown of tourism in India, and we will continue to support these endeavours,” Kachru added.
Prakash also noted that hoteliers in the state are going out of their way to offer discounts to attract customers back.