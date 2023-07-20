Home / India News / Delhi govt asks pharmacists to not sell painkillers without prescription

Delhi govt asks pharmacists to not sell painkillers without prescription

The Department of Drugs Control has advised chemists to avoid over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs such as aspirin, ibuprofen and diclofenac with immediate effect until further notice

New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
The Department of Drugs Control, under the aegis of the Delhi government, has written a letter to the president of the All Chemist Associations of Delhi to avoid the sale of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) without the prescription of a medical practitioner.

The department has advised chemists to avoid over-the-counter sales of NSAIDs such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and diclofenac with immediate effect until further notice.

The letter stated, "They (chemists) are also advised to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under this category. Stringent action will be taken against retail chemists, if found flaunting this advice."

According to department officials, these medicines destroy platelets in human blood.

With the rise of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in monsoons, taking these medicines without supervision could be harmful, they said.

In the letter, K R Chawla, a Controlling Authority official, said that there is a chance of vector-borne diseases rising in the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods, and close monitoring is required.

An official from the drugs control department said that such an advisory is issued every year, and it is more relevant this year because of the floods in Delhi.

Painkillers may lead to a decline in blood platelet count, and doctors generally caution against taking pain relievers without medical supervision.

The most common side effects of NSAIDS are indigestion, stomach ulcer, headache, drowsiness, dizziness, allergic reactions, kidney issues, heart attack, and strokes.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

