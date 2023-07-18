Delhi govt panel to streamline non-creamy layer, EWS in appointments

A committee has been formed by the Delhi government to streamline processing of appointment dossiers of select candidates by bringing more clarity over the applicability of non-creamy layer and economically weaker sections, officials said on Tuesday.

The four-member panel will be headed by the services secretary. It will submit its action taken report till July 14.

"Education director, deputy commissioner (headquarter) of revenue department, and secretary of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will be members of the committee," said a memorandum issued by the services department recently.

Officials said the appointment dossiers of over 1,800 select candidates are pending due to the issue.

A candidate of OBC (other backward class) category falls in the non-creamy layer if his family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum. The EWS (economically weaker sections) category refers to those unreserved category candidates whose annual family income is below Rs 8 lakh.

The committee's mandate includes finalising a format of the non-creamy lawyer as well as EWS certificates that will be circulated to the departments concerned.

The DSSB will ensure that the finalised certificates are updated in all its forthcoming recruitment processes, the memorandum said.

The committee will also conduct a camp in which the candidates and departments concerned will sort out the pending appointment dossiers of 1,821 select candidates, it added.