Home / India News / Surge in snake sightings as floodwaters recede, govt sets up response team

Surge in snake sightings as floodwaters recede, govt sets up response team

The forest department is receiving help from the non-governmental organisation Wildlife SOS in their efforts, Buxy said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Environment Minister Gopal Rai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With a surge in snake sightings across Delhi as floodwaters recede, the city government on Tuesday decided to establish a rapid response team to effectively handle the situation.

According to an official, this is the first time such a team has been assembled, reflecting the severity of the recent flooding as the swollen Yamuna River reached farther into the city than it has in over four decades.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the rapid response team will be operational in all flood-affected districts of Delhi, ensuring comprehensive coverage in addressing the snake-related concerns.

To provide immediate assistance and streamline the reporting of snake incidents, the forest department has introduced a dedicated helpline number, 1800118600.

Over the past few days, there have been multiple reports of snakes emerging from houses, posing a risk to residents. Concerns have been raised about snake encounters near flood relief camps, a statement said.

An official informed PTI that more than 25 snakes have already been safely rescued from areas surrounding the Old Railway Bridge and released in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

Delhi's chief wildlife warden Suneesh Buxy said snakes and other reptiles seek dry areas when their natural habitats are infiltrated by flood or rainwater. While most of the encountered snakes have been non-venomous species, some cobras and kraits have also been found.

The forest department is receiving help from the non-governmental organisation Wildlife SOS in their efforts, Buxy said.

Rai stressed the significance of remaining calm and cautioned the public against causing harm to the snakes.

Also Read

Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach SC entrance

Situation grim in Patiala, floodwaters enter Rajpura thermal power plant

What is the Regional Rapid Transit System? Everything you need to know

Floodwaters recede at many places in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

Kharge likens Modi to 'poisonous' snake in an election rally, BJP hits out

Canada rolls red carpet for H-1B visa holders, Indians likely to benefit

Road accidents top cause for youth's, kids' death globally: Ficci-EY report

Unsecured lenders' dues to be prioritised over govt's: Supreme Court

US, India welcome growing energy cooperation in SCEP ministerial meeting

Goa govt extends 'Covid-19 amnesty scheme' for industries by 30 days

Topics :snakefloodDelhi governmentAAP government

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story