Delhi govt's transport dept to scrap unregistered, impounded e-rickshaws

This week, a seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire at an illegal e-rickshaw charging point near a public toilet in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area

The illegal e-rickshaws are involved in illegal charging and using unsafe batteries | Source: Vahan
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST
The Delhi government's Transport Department will soon start scrapping unregistered e-rickshaws that have been impounded, officials said on Friday.

Before being handed over to a scrapper, they will be crushed using a roller, they added.

Owners of such unregistered e-rickshaws will be given a week's time to get them registered and if they fail to do so, their vehicles will be impounded and handed over to a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility, the official said.

"Before being scrapped, they will be crushed using a cutter and crusher, a senior official said.

The decision comes after a high-level review meeting held by the LG to decongest the city, during which instructions were given to put a check on the illegal proliferation of e-rickshaws.

According to official figures, there are approximately 120,000 registered e-rickshaws in the national capital. However, there are many plying on the road without valid registration causing congestion and safety hazards.

The department recently set up a dedicated pit for impounding e-rickshaws at Burari.

The department has three pits in Burari Sarai Kale Khan, and Dwarka where impounded vehicles are taken.

The illegal e-rickshaws are involved in illegal charging and using unsafe batteries.

This week, a seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire at an illegal e-rickshaw charging point near a public toilet in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

According to officials, 1,077 rickshaws were impounded between August 1 and 21.


First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

