Delhi govt to widely publicise its welfare schemes for city labourers

The Kejriwal government will spread awareness about its schemes for labourers through radio and monthly magazines. The Labour department will undertake a massive campaign for awareness creation, said a Delhi government statement on Friday.

"We will start a massive awareness programme to increase the registration of labourers and provide them benefits of all the schemes of the Kejriwal government," Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said.

Posters, banners will also be put up at construction sites in Delhi to provide benefits of government schemes to labourers. Monthly magazines will be distributed to every labourer, in which all the schemes and initiatives of the government will be mentioned, said the minister.

The Labour department has digitised more than 50 lakh documents of labourers, so that they can get the benefits of government schemes, he said.

In a meeting with officials of his department and Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, the minister directed for widespread awareness creation about various schemes of the government.

He instructed officers to implement the Shramik Aujar Toolkit Sahayata Yojana, Doctor on Wheels Yojana for the health check-up of labourers and the plan to set up a crche for the children of the labourers, at the earliest.