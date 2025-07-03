Delhi govt working on long-term solution for sustainable transportation: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said her government is working on long-term solutions for clean and sustainable transportation, after the government urged the Centre's air quality panel to immediately suspend the fuel ban on overage vehicles.

In his letter to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairman Rajesh Verma, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the fuel ban is not feasible and that it cannot be implemented due to technological challenges. The move came three days after the ban came into effect in the national capital.

"In view of the hardships being faced by the citizens of Delhi, our government has written to the CAQM, requesting a reconsideration of the decision to stop supplying fuel to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles. This decision is adversely affecting the daily lives and livelihoods of millions of families," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.