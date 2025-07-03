Home / India News / Delhi govt working on long-term solution for sustainable transportation: CM

Delhi govt working on long-term solution for sustainable transportation: CM

She said her government is fully committed to controlling air pollution and is working on long-term solutions for clean and sustainable transportation

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The Delhi government stands firmly with the people of Delhi in its commitment to public welfare and convenience, said CM Rekha Gupta. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said her government is working on long-term solutions for clean and sustainable transportation, after the government urged the Centre's air quality panel to immediately suspend the fuel ban on overage vehicles.

In his letter to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairman Rajesh Verma, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the fuel ban is not feasible and that it cannot be implemented due to technological challenges. The move came three days after the ban came into effect in the national capital.

"In view of the hardships being faced by the citizens of Delhi, our government has written to the CAQM, requesting a reconsideration of the decision to stop supplying fuel to end-of-life (EOL) vehicles. This decision is adversely affecting the daily lives and livelihoods of millions of families," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said her government is fully committed to controlling air pollution and is working on long-term solutions for clean and sustainable transportation.

"However, while implementing any decision, it is equally important to maintain a balance with the social and economic needs of the citizens," she added.

Gupta said through a letter sent by Sirsa, they have urged that this order be immediately put on hold in the public interest, "and that a practical, just, and phased solution be formulated after consultations with all stakeholders".

The Delhi government stands firmly with the people of Delhi in its commitment to public welfare and convenience, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fashion to misuse social media in garb of freedom of speech: Allahabad HC

Maha govt orders BMC to shut down 'kabootar khanas' over health risks

RSS' three-day prant pracharks' meeting to begin in Delhi on Friday

Premium

Forecast meets futures with NCDEX to tap real-time IMD weather data

LS speaker Birla urges political parties to curb disruptions in Parliament

Topics :Transportationsustainable firmsRekha Gupta

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story