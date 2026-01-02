Delhi HC declines immediate stay on publications in Tirupati laddu case

The Delhi High Court has declined to impose an immediate restraint on media publications linked to the Tirupati laddu adulteration controversy, holding that pre-publication injunctions without hearing the opposite side are permissible only in rare and exceptional situations.

Justice Amit Bansal, by an order dated December 23, 2025, passed a series of directions while dealing with a civil suit instituted by Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy and another plaintiff against Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging defamatory reportage and online posts concerning the procurement of ghee for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

At the threshold, the Court allowed several interlocutory applications filed by the plaintiffs. Permission was granted to place additional documents on record under the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, file impugned video recordings in electronic form, and seek exemption from filing originals at the present stage.

The plaint was directed to be formally registered as a commercial suit, and summons were issued to all defendants. The Court laid down a strict procedural schedule, directing the defendants to file their written statements within 30 days of receipt of summons, accompanied by affidavits of admission and denial of the plaintiffs' documents. The plaintiffs were granted liberty to file replications thereafter within the prescribed time. Justice Bansal cautioned that unjustified denial of documents could invite adverse cost orders. The substantive grievance in the suit relates to publications allegedly accusing the plaintiffs of misconduct in connection with ghee procurement for offerings at the Tirupati temple.

Plaintiff No.1 had earlier served as Chairman of the TTD management board from June 2019 to August 2023. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for the plaintiffs, drew the Court's attention to pending proceedings before the Supreme Court, contending that investigations into the alleged adulteration were still underway and that publishing accusatory material at this stage was unwarranted. While issuing notice on the application seeking an interim injunction, the Court declined to grant ex parte relief. Emphasising settled law, Justice Bansal observed that interim gag orders without hearing the defendants are not the norm and relied on the Supreme Court's decisions to underline the need for restraint at the interim stage.