Stray dogs issue: FIR filed after govt complaint over misinformation by AAP

Delhi Police on Friday has registered an FIR following a complaint by the Directorate of Education into the alleged misinformation being spread on social media over a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government decided to act against the "false information" being spread on the issue by Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Education (DoE) filed a formal complaint with the police, demanding legal action into the matter.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 353 (1) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed) of the BNS.