LIVE: US flags Arvind Kejriwal case again, mentions frozen Cong accounts

After India summoned a senior US diplomat on Wednesday and objected to the State Department’s remarks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the US reiterated that it “follows these actions closely” and “encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes”. “We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party’s allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections. And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues,” the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. The official was responding to a question on India summoning the US diplomat over comments on CM Kejriwal’s arrest, and the freezing of the Congress’s bank account.
The bodies of two construction workers were found in the cold waters of Baltimore Harbour submerged in their red pickup truck. They were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, a native of Mexico, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, originally from Guatemala. A cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday. The container vessel Dali, which was manned by an Indian crew of 22, momentarily lost power and collided with the bridge. The Ministry of Culture has pared down the powers of the Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA) Chairman, V Nagdas, barring him from taking any “administrative actions”, without consulting the ministry, The Indian Express reported today. Nagdas, a painter and printmaking artist from Kerala, was appointed to the post on March 13 last year.
ED issues fresh summons to Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a fresh summon to former Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat for questioning in a money laundering case investigation on April 2, officials stated today. Rawat has been asked to depose on April 2 at the ED office in Dehradun.
9:18 AM
Central govt notifies latest revision in MGNREGA wages
The central government on Wednesday notified new wage rates for unskilled manual workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005 for the financial year 2024-2025, with Goa seeing the maximum hike of 10.56 per cent over the current wage rate.
8:34 AM
After summons to top diplomat, US again flags CM Kejriwal's arrest, mentions frozen Congress accounts
After India summoned a senior diplomat over their remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the US reiterated on Wednesday its call for "fair, transparent, timely legal processes" and said that it “follows these actions closely”.
We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller while responding to questions on India summoning Gloria Berbena, the US acting deputy chief of mission in New Delhi.