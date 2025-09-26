Delhi HC dismisses a petition for 'fabricated, AI-generated content'

Wrong citations
- There is no such judgment, citation, or text in the ruling. All the quotes attributed to it are false and fabricated, the homebuyers said.
- The judgment contains only 27 paragraphs, so paragraphs 73 and 74 do not exist. The portions quoted in the petition are entirely fabricated.
Petition dismissed for AI content
What is AI hallucination?
Examples of AI hallucinations
- A model designed to predict the weather may forecast rain tomorrow even when no rain is expected
- A model used to detect fraud may incorrectly flag a legitimate transaction as fraudulent
- A model intended to detect cancer may fail to identify a cancerous tumour.
How to address AI limitations
