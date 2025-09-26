LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two operatives of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit in the murder case of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Chhattisgarh in 2023, officials said on Friday. Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag have been named in the second supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, they said. The duo was found to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to Dubey's brutal killing, a statement issued by the agency said.

The Nags were active operatives of CPI (Maoist) and had a past political, business and personal rivalry with Dubey, according to the agency's probe.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. They remembered him as a man of humility and wisdom, and for his historic contribution to building a strong economy. In a post on X, Kharge said they remember the contribution of Singh in nation-building. He was a gentle architect of India's economic transformation.

"A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than his words. His vision of economic reforms opened new doors of opportunity, creating a thriving middle class and lifting countless families out of poverty," the Congress chief said.

He said Singh believed deeply in fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that growth went hand in hand with compassion through welfare measures that touched the lives of millions. His leadership showed us that integrity in public life is not just possible, but powerful, Kharge noted in his post.

"For generations of Indians, he will remain an enduring symbol of honesty, intellect, and selfless service to the nation. His legacy will live on in the aspirations of a stronger, more inclusive India. Our humble homage on his birth anniversary," Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi, in a separate post on X, said on the birth anniversary of former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, he pays his humble respects to him.