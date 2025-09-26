Home / India News / Delhi HC stresses UCC amid ongoing conflict between Personal Land, Pocso

Delhi HC stresses UCC amid ongoing conflict between Personal Land, Pocso

Court stressed that the larger question of reconciling personal laws with child protection statutes must soon be answered by the Legislature/Parliament

gavel law cases
Court clarified that it consciously refrained from expressing any conclusive opinion on the validity of the marriage, leaving the issue for trial. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court has observed that the recurring conflict between personal laws permitting child marriages and statutory provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) requires urgent legislative clarity, even hinting at the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Justice Arun Monga, while granting bail to Hamid Raza, accused of marrying a girl allegedly below 18 years, remarked that under Islamic law, a girl who has attained puberty may lawfully marry, but such a marriage simultaneously exposes the husband to prosecution under Pocso and BNS.

"Should society be criminalized for adhering to long-standing personal laws? Is it not the time to move towards a Uniform Civil Code, ensuring a single framework where personal or customary law does not override national legislation?" the Court asked.

The Court, however, clarified that it consciously refrained from expressing any conclusive opinion on the validity of the marriage, leaving the issue for trial.

Significantly, Justice Monga noted disturbing aspects of the case. The FIR was purportedly filed by the prosecutrix's mother but bore the signature of her stepfather, who is himself facing trial for repeatedly sexually assaulting her and fathering her first child. The judge said this raised "grave doubts" about the bona fides of the FIR.

On the prosecutrix's age, the Court highlighted inconsistencies: her date of birth ranged from 2010 to 2011 in different documents, her hospital records listed her as 17 at the time of her first delivery, while in her own affidavit she claimed to be 23. The Court held that the dispute on age could only be settled at trial.

Granting bail, the Court also found that the applicant's arrest violated constitutional safeguards and that the trial had been inordinately delayed, infringing his right to a speedy trial.

Concluding, the Court stressed that the larger question of reconciling personal laws with child protection statutes "must soon be answered by the Legislature/Parliament" to ensure certainty and prevent misuse of criminal law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra govt announces ₹2k Diwali gift for anganwadi workers, helpers

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

SC dismisses plea seeking ban on Salman Rushdie's book 'The Satanic Verses'

Maharashtra allots ₹1,500 crore aid for Marathwada farmers hit by rains

Curfew remains in Leh for third day as govt reviews security situation

Topics :POCSODelhi High CourtChild Marriage

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story