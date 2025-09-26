Maharashtra govt announces ₹2k Diwali gift for anganwadi workers, helpers

The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 2,000 each as a gift to anganwadi workers and helpers serving under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme this Diwali, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has said.
Tatkare said the government has sanctioned Rs 40.61 crore for the initiative, and a government resolution to this effect has been issued on Thursday.
"Anganwadi workers and helpers play a crucial role in the care, nutrition and overall development of women and children. To acknowledge their dedicated service and add joy to the festive season, the state government has sanctioned this Bhau Beej gift. Every anganwadi worker and helper is a true strength of our society, and we endeavour to make their festival more joyful," Tatkare said.
The amount will soon be disbursed to beneficiaries through the commissioner of ICDS, she said.
The decision will bring festive cheer to thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers across the state, and make their Diwali celebrations brighter, the minister said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
