Delhi heatwave guidelines: DoE issues directives for schools, read here

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has issued guidelines to ensure the well-being and safety of students and staff amid rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across North India.

The DoE has shared a list of directives in the heatwave guidelines for all the government-aided and unaided schools minimising the students' exposure to the intense heat.

All the schools are directed to display posters educating students on preventative measures against heat stress and heatstroke.

All the assemblies should be suspended in the afternoon hours.

Schools are also instructed to avoid open-air classes or plan outdoor activities during heatwaves.

Authorities are instructed to maintain functional RO systems with clean drinking water access at all times due to the hydration needs of students during summertime.

Schools should also make First Aid kits and ORS solutions readily available for students who show heat-related illness signs.

DoE advised schools to report heat stress cases promptly to the nearest health facility.

Educational Institutions should sensitise parents to make sure students wear headgear. They should use items like hats, caps, umbrellas, towels or cover heads while coming or leaving school.

The DoE directs students to give proper water breaks during extreme conditions.

What IMD predicted for May?

The India Meteorological Department predicts above-normal temperatures over most parts of the country in May. The IMD press release forecasted a significantly higher number of heatwave days over the northern plains, central region and adjoining areas of peninsular India.

IMD shared data showing heatwaves in April were far worse than last year's, making it the warmest year on record.

Preventive measures to protect children from extreme heatwave

Keep students or children hydrated with water, buttermilk, fresh fruit juices, lemonade, etc.

Avoid any carbonated and sugary beverages.

Make sure they wear goggles, hats/caps and scarves when they step out.

Wear breathable clothes.

Carry an Umbrella while going out.

Avoid sun exposure as much as you can.

Eat seasonal fruits.

What should you do if your child is struggling with heat-related illness?