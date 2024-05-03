Home / India News / ED attaches assets worth Rs 205 crore in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

ED attaches assets worth Rs 205 crore in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

The attached properties include 14 assets of Tuteja worth Rs 15.82 crore, 115 properties of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar

Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 205 crore of retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja, the elder brother of the Raipur Mayor and some others in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state.

The attached properties include 14 assets of Tuteja worth Rs 15.82 crore, 115 properties of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, worth of Rs 116.16 crore, properties in respect of Vikash Agarwal alias Subbu worth Rs 1.54 crore and 33 properties in respect of Arvind Singh worth Rs 12.99 crore, the agency said in a statement.

A property of Arunpati Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer and special secretary of the excise department, worth Rs 1.35 crore, nine properties of Trilok Singh Dhillon worth Rs 28.13 crore, jewellery worth Rs 27.96 crore of Naveen Kedia and movable properties worth Rs 1.2 crore of Asheesh Saurabh Kedia/Dishita Ventures Pvt. Ltd. have been attached, it said.

The attached properties of Anwar Dhebar include Hotel Vennington Court, Raipur that is being run under the aegis of his firm, A Dhebar Buildcon and a commercial building in the name of "Accord Business Tower", the ED said.

The total value of the attached assets is 205.49 crore.

Tuteja was arrested in this case recently by the ED where it had alleged that the commission generated through illegal sale of liquor was shared "as per the directions from the highest political executives of the state.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

