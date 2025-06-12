Delhi on red alert as mercury soars, rain may bring relief after June 14

In Delhi, mercury levels have surged past 43 degrees Celsius, intensifying discomfort across the city and prompting health advisories amid rising cases of heat-related illnesses. The IMD has cautioned residents to take preventive measures as the region battles prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures. However, relief may be on the horizon, as forecasters expect conditions to ease starting June 14.

IMD has also issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, where temperatures are also expected to remain significantly above normal. Meanwhile, Karnataka and parts of coastal Maharashtra are facing a different extreme, with the IMD sounding a red alert for heavy rainfall.

Delhi weather forecast

On Thursday morning, people in Delhi woke up to hot and humid weather, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi for today.