'100% sure, she did it, hang her': Sonam's brother demands death penalty

Govind Raghuvanshi, brother of murder-accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, has said that if his sister is found guilty of killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, she should be sentenced to death. "If Sonam is the culprit, she should be hanged," he said while addressing the media after visiting Raja's family in Indore.

Govind said that the family had broken all contact with Sonam after learning about her alleged involvement. “There has been no contact (with Sonam). We have severed all ties with her. We will fight on behalf of Raja (Raghuvanshi),” he added.

During a press conference held at Raja’s home, Govind consoled the grieving family. He said, “I don’t know whether she (Sonam) admitted to the crime or not. I stand with Raja Raghuvanshi, and I will fight this battle for him.”

Govind also said that his parents have accepted the allegations and chosen to distance themselves from Sonam. “Even my parents have accepted the truth. They didn’t know anything before, but after finding out, they decided to boycott her. I have apologised to Raja’s family, and I will always stand by them,” he said. 100% sure she did it: Sonam's brother Speaking to reporters, Govind expressed certainty about his sister’s role in the crime. “According to the evidence found so far, I am 100 per cent sure that she has committed this murder,” he claimed. He also alleged that all the other accused are linked to Raj Singh Kushwaha, believed to be Sonam’s alleged boyfriend. “All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. I am no one to ask for forgiveness from Raja’s family. But I have apologised because they have lost their son.”

Govind met Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, and expressed his grief. “Govind told me that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam,” said Uma. Raja’s brother, Vipin, confirmed the emotional meeting and Govind's intent to support the victim’s side. “Govind said he wanted to admit that his sister made a grave mistake. He told us Sonam deserves the death penalty,” Vipin said. Meghalaya honeymoon murder case The shocking case revolves around the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old man from Indore. Raja got married to Sonam on May 11, 2025, and the couple left for their honeymoon to Meghalaya on May 23. However, they were reported missing soon after.

On June 2, Raja's body was discovered in a deep gorge in Sohra, near Cherrapunji in East Khasi Hills. Meanwhile, Sonam was found on June 8 near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway in Uttar Pradesh. Sonam and four others – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Raj Singh Kushwaha – have been accused of planning and carrying out the murder. According to police and Govind, Raj Singh Kushwaha, who previously worked at Sonam's family business, is suspected of being the mastermind. He is believed to have been romantically involved with Sonam. However, Govind denied that claim, saying, “Raj always called Sonam didi (sister). Raj was just an employee at our office for two-three years.”

Govind also revealed that Sonam made a call to him before surrendering in Ghazipur. “She was crying and very nervous. I contacted the police and asked her to surrender,” he said. He later met her briefly while she was in police custody but said, “She did not confess her crime to me.” Sonam's maternal home is in the Govind Nagar Kharcha area of Indore. She managed the family’s lamination sheet business. Raj Kushwaha, a school dropout, had worked as an accountant in the same business. Govind said that the honeymoon was planned by Raja, who had booked tickets only to Guwahati. The rest of the trip had not been disclosed to the family.