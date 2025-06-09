Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD

Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD

The monsoon has been struck around parts of Maharashtra and North Bengal

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

As of May 29, water storage in key reservoirs stood at 30 per cent of total capacity, higher than the 10-year average of 25 per cent for this time of year (last year it was 23 per cent). (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The southwest monsoon has taken a pause after making a strong entry into the mainland, resulting in an almost 25 per cent deficiency during the first week of the 2025 season. According to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall between June 1 and June 8 was recorded at 20.4 millimetres, while the normal level for this period is around 27.2 millimetres.
 
The monsoon has stalled over parts of Maharashtra and North Bengal since around May 29. But the IMD has said the monsoon is likely to enter an active phase over South Peninsular India, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy falls over Karnataka between June 12 and 15, and over Konkan and Goa between June 13 and 15.
 
 
Meanwhile, Barclays, in a report, said the spatial and timely distribution of rainfall will be crucial this season to keep inflation in key kharif crops (rice, pulses, and oilseeds) under control.
 
As of May 29, water storage in key reservoirs stood at 30 per cent of total capacity, higher than the 10-year average of 25 per cent for this time of year (last year it was 23 per cent). The higher reservoir levels reflect the above-normal monsoon in 2024, which supported rabi crop output and resulted in record-high wheat production.
 
However, Barclays also said excess rainfall in May might have negatively impacted vegetable crops. Heavy rains in the onion belt of Maharashtra during the last week of May caused a significant crop damage, which is already visible in rising wholesale mandi prices, which have increased by 13.6 per cent month-on-month. Tomato prices have risen by 5 per cent for tomatoes in the past couple of weeks. 
 

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

RSS chief urges citizens to adopt 'Swadeshi' products for India's growth

Mumbai Local trains

Mumbai locals to have automatic doors, says railways as four die after fall

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom-4 mission with Gaganyatri delayed to June 11, launch at 5:30 pm: Isro

Mumbai Local trains

Mumbai local trains to get automatic doors after four fall to death

Topics : Monsoon season Rainfall India Meteorological Department IMD Rabi crop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon