IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi as mercury rises; AQI remains 'poor'

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi weather forecast for today The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius for today. The skies will remain clear. In the plains, dry winds will persist, potentially pushing temperatures higher. Similar weather will be experienced by Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in Delhi-NCR on April 26, stating that the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to be around 42 degrees Celsius. The IMD also added that the temperature may rise due to clear skies and dry winds. However, a slight dip in temperature is expected from April 27 onwards due to easterly winds.

Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for various parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next five days. According to the forecast, several districts in Kerala are expected to receive light to heavy showers on April 25, 28, and 29. Rainfall is also likely today in districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam.

In addition to rain, the IMD has warned that coastal areas, as well as northern and southern interior regions of the state, will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds between April 26 and 28. However, some districts may remain dry on April 29. Residents in coastal areas of both Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been urged to minimise outdoor activities and adhere to safety instructions.

Delhi air quality worsens, remains 'poor'

Air quality in the capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 254 at 8 am on April 26, compared with 237 at the same time a day earlier.

The AQI across Delhi-NCR worsened, with most locations falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 258 at 4 pm on April 25. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 135, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 220 and 210, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI declined to 250.

Delhi is set to witness a further rise in temperature in the coming few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department informed that the temperature will rise around two to three degrees Celsius in many states, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar.Some regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are likely to get some relief due to light rainfall, expected in these parts. The northeastern and southern states are likely to get light to heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.