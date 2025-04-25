Large number of Indians quit pursuing career goals due to hurdles: Study

Around 61 per cent of Indians who participated in a survey shared that they stopped pursuing a professional or creative goal after facing hurdles, a Google and Kantar report said on Friday.

The study was conducted to understand Gen AI adoption, potential, and impact among people in India in which over 8,000 people across 18 cities covered.

"Common roadblocks often prevent progress, such as simply getting started, a struggle for 68 per cent or lacking necessary skills and guidance, which holds back 52 per cent. These aren't minor frustrations; they can sometimes have real costs, often stopping people from pursuing goals altogether, with 61 per cent of Indians reporting they abandoned a professional or creative aspiration due to such hurdles," the report said.

The study found that while AI excitement is high, it's still early days for adoption.

According to the 60 per cent that were covered in study aren't familiar with AI, and only 31 per cent have tried any Generative AI tool.

The research also showed a strong, innate desire among Indians to improve and excel, with the majority seeking to boost productivity (72 per cent), enhance creativity (77 per cent), and communicate more effectively (73 per cent) in their daily lives.