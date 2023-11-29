Home / India News / Delhi High Court grants bail to Avtar Singh Kochar in ED, Mcoca case

Delhi High Court grants bail to Avtar Singh Kochar in ED, Mcoca case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Avtar Singh Kochar in the money laundering as well as in the MCOCA case

ANI General News
Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)

Nov 29 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Avtar Singh Kochar in the money laundering as well as in the MCOCA case.

He is accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case allegedly involving Sukesh Chandrasekar and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

He had been in custody for the last two years.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted bail to Avtar Singh Kochar after considering his period of custody, his age, and his medical conditions.

The high court also considered the submissions of the accused that the trial is not going to be concluded in the near future.

While granting bail, the High Court said that the accused shall furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two surety bonds of like amount in each case.

The high court imposed certain conditions, including that he must obtain prior permission from the court before leaving the country.

He shall also not try to influence any witness, directly or indirectly. He shall provide his phone number to the IO of the EOW and mark his presence in the EOW office.

69-year-old Kochar is an accused in the MCOCA case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Delhi police had registered a case on the complaint of Aditi Singh. She had alleged that an amount of Rs 200 crore was extorted from her.

Delhi police had arrested Sukesh Chandrasekar and other accused persons. The Delhi police have already filed a charge sheet.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also investigated the case after lodging a complaint under PMLA.

After taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by ED, a special court in New Delhi issued summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and other accused persons.

Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the court. She was granted bail by the special judge at Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

Both cases are under consideration before a special judge.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

