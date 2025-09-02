Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam refused bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and six others in the 2020 riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case.

Bail pleas of nine accused rejected

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed the bail applications of Imam, Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, and Shadab Ahmed. The accused have been in custody since 2020 and had approached the high court challenging a trial court order refusing bail. A detailed order is awaited.

Prosecution terms violence ‘pre-planned’

The prosecution opposed the pleas, arguing that the riots were not spontaneous but “planned well in advance” with a “sinister motive” and “well-thought-out conspiracy”. Imam’s counsel contended that he was “completely disconnected” from the place, time and co-accused, including Khalid. His speeches and WhatsApp chats, counsel said, did not call for any unrest. Allegations under multiple laws Eighteen individuals are facing charges of orchestrating a pre-planned conspiracy that allegedly triggered the violence in Northeast Delhi between February 23 and 25, 2020. Offences have been registered under the IPC, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The violence, which broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Previous bail orders in case The Delhi Crime Branch lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in March 2020, with the probe being conducted by the Special Cell. Of the 18 accused, activist Safoora Zargar charged for instigating riots, was granted bail in June 2020, and Faizan in October 2020. In June 2021, activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha secured bail from the Delhi High Court. Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan was granted bail in March 2022, while Saleem Malik’s bail plea was rejected in April 2024. Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain continues to remain in custody.