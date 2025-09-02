Home / India News / India negotiating bilateral trade agreement with US, says Piyush Goyal

India negotiating bilateral trade agreement with US, says Piyush Goyal

With five rounds concluded so far, India-US trade negotiations faced a pause as the US deferred its visit after imposing a 50 per cent duty on Indian goods from August 27

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the government was preparing a series of measures to boost domestic outreach and strengthen India’s global market presence (Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is in talks with the United States over a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), weeks after the Donald Trump-led administration imposed a 50 per cent punitive tariff on Indian imports. 
 
"We are in dialogue with the US for a BTA," he stated at an industry chamber event on sustainability, reported news agency PTI.
 
Five rounds of talks completed
 
India and the US have been holding negotiations on the pact since March, with five rounds concluded so far. After a 50 per cent duty was imposed on Indian goods from August 27, the US delegation deferred its planned visit for the next round of talks, originally scheduled to begin on August 25. No new dates have yet been fixed for the sixth round.
 
'Preparing support measures for exports'
 
In August, Goyal said the government was preparing a series of measures to boost domestic outreach and strengthen India’s global market presence, following the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian exports.
 
India exported goods worth $437 billion in FY25. Between April and July of the current financial year, exports stood at $149 billion. Goyal added that the government would soon unveil measures to support all sectors, aimed at expanding domestic outreach and creating complementarities with global markets, so that exports this year surpass last year’s.
 
 Navigating impact of Trump tariffs
 
The minister stressed that the government remained committed to protecting Indian industry from stress or disruption arising from unilateral trade actions by other nations. He said there was little reason for concern over the steep tariff on Indian goods, as India’s share in global exports was only 2 per cent.
 
Earlier, attempts to reach agreement on a mini trade deal with the US failed, primarily because of Washington demand for lower duties on agricultural and dairy products, which India refused.
 
India's attempt to expand free trade agreements
 
India is extending its network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with developed nations, including Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, and the UK. Negotiations are also underway with the European Union and other partners. According to Goyal, these agreements will open further global opportunities for Indian industries.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to interpret Constitution in Presidential reference, not specific cases

Beyond the bullet train: Japan's expanding role in India's infrastructure

Forest rules amended to get approval for critical minerals mining: Minister

IMD weather: North India braces for severe rains; red, yellow alerts issued

Who were Boston Brahmins? Navarro's remark revives debate on elite class

Topics :Piyush GoyalUS India relations United StatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story