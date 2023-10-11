Home / India News / Delhi L-G approves prosecution of Arundhati Roy in 2010 speech case

Delhi L-G approves prosecution of Arundhati Roy in 2010 speech case

Arundhati Roy was booked based on a complaint filed on October 28, 2010, by Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arundhati Roy

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday authorised the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain for allegedly delivering provocative speeches in 2010, according to a report by The Hindu.

Saxena reportedly stated that a prima facie case exists against Roy and Hussain under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A, 153B, and 505.

Section 153A addresses "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony." Section 153B pertains to "imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration." Section 505 focuses on intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

The authorisation for prosecution was granted under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which stipulates that state authorisation is required for prosecuting offences related to hate speech, religious sentiment, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against the state, and promoting enmity.

The charges against Roy and Hussain were filed based on a complaint submitted on October 28, 2010, by Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir.

Pandit alleged that provocative speeches were delivered on October 21, 2010, at a conference organised by the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners under the banner "Azadi - The Only Way."

He noted that the conference discussed the "separation of Kashmir from India."

"Kashmir was never part of India and was forcibly occupied by the Armed Forces of India and every possible effort should be made for the independence of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from India," Arundhati Roy was quoted as saying by Pandit.

The complaint also named Kashmiri separatist leader Sayed Ali Shah Geelani and Delhi University lecturer Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, both of whom have since passed away.

Although they were initially charged under IPC Section 124A, which relates to sedition, authorisation for prosecution was not granted under this section as matters concerning the sedition law are currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

Nagaland civilian killings: Centre denies permission to prosecute army men

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Deteriorating security situation highlights value of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

4 Andhra Pradesh women stranded in Israel are safe: APNRT society

Minor's sexual assault: Bail denied to children of suspended Delhi officer

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Man held for sending email threatening attack on Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Topics :Arundhati RoyKashmirBS Web ReportsToday News

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story